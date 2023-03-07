Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Up 6.9% in February

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,700 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 517,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BYRN traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,723. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 40,612 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

