C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Raised to $23.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.45.

NYSE:AI opened at $27.36 on Friday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,486 shares of company stock valued at $737,650. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

