Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 339,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CSTE shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CSTE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,350. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Caesarstone Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Caesarstone by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

Featured Stories

