Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 176,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,582. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.30 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calavo Growers Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 47.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Featured Stories

