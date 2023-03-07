Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.
Calavo Growers Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 176,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,582. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.30 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.