Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Saietta Group (LON:SED) Price Target to GBX 120

Saietta Group (LON:SED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 120 ($1.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 380.00% from the company’s current price.
Saietta Group Stock Performance
LON SED traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 25 ($0.30). The stock had a trading volume of 12,826,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,370. The firm has a market cap of £25.73 million and a P/E ratio of -156.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Saietta Group has a 12 month low of GBX 24.35 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 196 ($2.36).
About Saietta Group
