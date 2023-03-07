Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Saietta Group (LON:SED) Price Target to GBX 120

Saietta Group (LON:SED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 120 ($1.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 380.00% from the company’s current price.

Saietta Group Stock Performance

LON SED traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 25 ($0.30). The stock had a trading volume of 12,826,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,370. The firm has a market cap of £25.73 million and a P/E ratio of -156.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Saietta Group has a 12 month low of GBX 24.35 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 196 ($2.36).

About Saietta Group

Saietta Group plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells light duty and heavy duty electric drive systems for electric vehicles. It offers engineering services, including market research and product definition, CAE and simulation, e-motor electrical and mechanical integration, prototype build, and vehicle testing services.

