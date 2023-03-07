Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,951,400 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 6,699,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,204.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.9 %

CDUAF traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. 1,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $32.61.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

