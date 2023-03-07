Cango (CANG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.

Cango Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Cango stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Cango has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $190.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Cango

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cango by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cango by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cango by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cango

Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

