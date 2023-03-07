CanniMed Therapeutics (TSE:CMED) Trading Down 5.3%

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CMED – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.00 and last traded at C$27.00. 52,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 387,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.50.
CanniMed Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.00.
About CanniMed Therapeutics
CanniMed Therapeutics Inc operates as a plant biopharmaceutical company that specializes in medical cannabis. The company cultivates and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products in dried herbal and oil forms for Canadian patients. It also offers herbal cannabis and cannabis oil; and vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills.
Recommended Stories
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for CanniMed Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanniMed Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.