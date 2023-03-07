Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

CBNK stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,953. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $276.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.13). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 157.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 87.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.