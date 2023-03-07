Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAPR opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

