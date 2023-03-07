Cardano 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $254.84 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.38 billion and $254.84 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.70 or 0.06991234 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00072771 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00028889 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00052697 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008876 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024067 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000973 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001460 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,556,027,433 coins and its circulating supply is 34,683,120,695 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
