Cardano (ADA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $233.33 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.45 billion and approximately $233.33 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.16 or 0.06977407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00073393 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00028237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023742 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001081 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,556,027,433 coins and its circulating supply is 34,683,049,537 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

