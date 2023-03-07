CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

CareCloud Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCLDO opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

