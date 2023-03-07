CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDNA. Raymond James lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. CareDx has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $492,669. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,497,000 after buying an additional 1,791,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,094 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 914,713 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in CareDx by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 844,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 636,300 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

