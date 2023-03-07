CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $9.52. CareDx shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 332,302 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $48,345.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 575,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $48,345.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 575,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,888 shares of company stock worth $492,669 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

CareDx Trading Down 4.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

The stock has a market capitalization of $545.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CareDx by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in CareDx by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Articles

