CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Position Increased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,394,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,939 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareMax were worth $24,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 16.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CareMax during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CareMax by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CareMax by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,643,000 after acquiring an additional 90,293 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CareMax from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CareMax to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

CareMax Stock Performance

CareMax Profile

Shares of CMAX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. 39,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,587. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CareMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.