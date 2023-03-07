Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$172.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CJT. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$185.00 price objective (down from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$165.60.

Cargojet Price Performance

Cargojet stock traded down C$3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$108.33. 145,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,490. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$106.16 and a 52-week high of C$194.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$123.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

