Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $107.00

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$107.00 and last traded at C$108.31, with a volume of 35773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$111.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$187.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$123.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

