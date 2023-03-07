Carrier Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,509 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 612% compared to the typical volume of 1,195 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on CARR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

CARR traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,027. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

