Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TAST. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)
