Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TAST. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

About Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

