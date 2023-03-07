CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Short Interest Update

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 672,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.
In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $154,619.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,717 shares of company stock valued at $340,307. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CCCS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
