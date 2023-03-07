CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. CECO Environmental updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

CECO Environmental Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ CECO opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.97 million, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

