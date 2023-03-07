Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. Cellectis has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cellectis by 112.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 134,164 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 106,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.

See Also

