Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
CLLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. Cellectis has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.04.
Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.
