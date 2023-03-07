Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Update

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 8,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenntro Electric Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenntro Electric Group alerts:

Cenntro Electric Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Cenntro Electric Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,546. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Cenntro Electric Group has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.00.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.