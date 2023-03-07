Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.39

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.39 and last traded at $67.55, with a volume of 1384710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.