Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 157,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 168,302 shares.The stock last traded at $6.05 and had previously closed at $6.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGAU. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -46.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,634,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684,526 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,211,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,860 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,239 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,363,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 11,061.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,057 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

