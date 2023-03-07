Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Update

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Cepton in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cepton Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPTN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 152,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,078. The company has a market cap of $129.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.18. Cepton has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

