Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Short Interest Update

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cepton Stock Performance

Shares of Cepton stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,069. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Cepton has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

Institutional Trading of Cepton

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cepton stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

