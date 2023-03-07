CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 36.2% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Trading Up 0.6 %

CFFS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,905. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

