Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase Sells 1,500 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,889,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $143,775.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $135,630.00.

Chase Stock Performance

Chase stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.86. 13,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $958.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.66. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $102.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Chase by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 34,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Chase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Chase by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 200,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

See Also

