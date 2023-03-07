Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.17. 99,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,469. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $142.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

