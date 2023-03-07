China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 13.4% in February

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

NASDAQ CLEU remained flat at $0.87 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,793. China Liberal Education has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China Liberal Education by 801.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 185,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Liberal Education by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

