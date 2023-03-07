ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Update

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ COFS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $212.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.
Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services
ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.
