ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Update

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ COFS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $212.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.