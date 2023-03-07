Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CHYHY opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHYHY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.50.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company engaged in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment is focused on producing and selling the cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

