Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.09

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1317232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp V

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCV. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 67.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 376,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,165,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.