Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.07

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 19238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVII. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter valued at $196,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter worth $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

