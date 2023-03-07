Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Up 11.0% in February

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,103. Cigna has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.