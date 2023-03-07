Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -92.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.