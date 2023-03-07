Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on March 31st

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Citizens Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZFS opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $327.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.28. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens Financial Services stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) by 1,723.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Citizens Financial Services worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which operates through its subsidiary First Citizens National Bank, provides community banking services. It offers personal banking, estate planning and administration, investment management, and retirement rollover. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.