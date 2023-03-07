Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Down 10.4% in February

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Civeo Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. 172,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,023. Civeo has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $346.51 million, a PE ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civeo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at $39,014,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

