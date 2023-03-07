Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 11,190,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

Insider Transactions at Clean Energy Fuels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.