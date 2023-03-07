Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Plustick Management LLC

Plustick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 6.4% of Plustick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Plustick Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CLF opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

