Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLVRW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,521. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

