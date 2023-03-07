Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,097.50.

CBGPY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.47) to GBX 950 ($11.42) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.