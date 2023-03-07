CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1442 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.
CLP Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CLPHY stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. CLP has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.
