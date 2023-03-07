CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1442 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of CLPHY stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. CLP has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

