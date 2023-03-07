Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.

Codiak BioSciences Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,374,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 668,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 232,552 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

