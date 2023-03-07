Comparing Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) & Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Adeia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Silicon Laboratories and Adeia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 1 3 5 0 2.44 Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $179.78, suggesting a potential upside of 1.65%. Adeia has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.24%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adeia is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Adeia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $1.02 billion 5.51 $91.40 million $2.54 69.63 Adeia $438.93 million 2.26 -$295.88 million ($2.88) -3.27

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 8.93% 7.44% 5.00% Adeia -36.72% 21.33% 10.22%

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Adeia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

