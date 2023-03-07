Comparing Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) & Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Senti Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock N/A -54.30% -37.88% Senti Biosciences N/A -14.44% -4.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

91.6% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scholar Rock and Senti Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $18.82 million 25.56 -$131.80 million ($2.79) -3.34 Senti Biosciences N/A N/A -$3.86 million N/A N/A

Senti Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Scholar Rock and Senti Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00 Senti Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 175.69%. Senti Biosciences has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 298.55%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Senti Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate acute myeloid leukemia cells, while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301, a multi-armed off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated (NOT) off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer cells, while sparing healthy cells in the body. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

