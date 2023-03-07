COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on CMPS shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 1.3 %
COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 35,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,010. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $346.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)
- Are Blue Chip Stocks a Good Investment?
- How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Time To Strike Thor Industries Is Close At Hand
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.