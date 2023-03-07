COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CMPS shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 1.3 %

COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 35,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,010. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $346.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

About COMPASS Pathways

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 171,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

