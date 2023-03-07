Compass Point Begins Coverage on CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CMPO has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $6.63 on Friday. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

In other news, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $4,790,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 13,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $64,938.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,266,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,819,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,822,685 shares of company stock worth $15,626,167 over the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

